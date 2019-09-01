Hurricane Dorian Now Category 5 Storm: US Weather Forecasters

Dorian is now a category 5 hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds, officials said. (File)

Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a catastrophic Category 5 storm Sunday, packing 160 mph (267 kph) winds as it was about to slam into the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, US weather forecasters said.

"#Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a tweet.

"The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds," it said.

