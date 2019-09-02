Hurricane Dorian Like "Never In History" Of Bahamas, Warns PM

The Bahamas is facing a hurricane of unprecedented violence, its prime minister warned Sunday, as the monster storm Dorian roared into the low-lying island chain.

"This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people," the premier, Hubert Minnis, told a press conference in comments reported by the Nassau Guardian.

"We're facing a hurricane ... one that we've never seen in the history of the Bahamas," said Minnis, who reportedly broke down in tears during the briefing.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, Dorian tied the record for the strongest ever Atlantic hurricane landfall when it slammed into the Bahamas' Abacos islands on Sunday.

