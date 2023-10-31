'Humanitarian Law Not An 'A La Carte' Menu': UN Chief On Israel-Gaza War

Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset, UN Chief said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed deep alarm over the intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict, including expansion of ground operations by the Israel army, asserting that international humanitarian law is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively and all parties must abide by it.

The UN chief reiterated his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for unimpeded humanitarian access to be granted consistently, safely and to scale in order to meet the urgent needs created by the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

"I am deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza. This includes the expansion of ground operations by the Israel Defence Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza," Guterres said in a statement on the situation in Gaza.

"I remain deeply concerned about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza and urge all leaders to exercise utmost restraint to avoid a wider conflagration," said Guterres, who is currently in Nepal on an official visit.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that on October 30, significant Israeli ground operations within Gaza continued for the fourth consecutive day, alongside intense bombardments.

A total of 304 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on October 29, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. This brings the cumulative fatality toll reported in Gaza since the start of hostilities to 8,309, of whom 70 per cent are said to be children and women, OCHA said.

Guterres added that civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset. Protection of civilians on both sides is paramount and must be respected at all times.

"International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively. All parties must abide by it, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution," Guterres said.

He voiced concern that with too many Israeli and Palestinian lives already lost, this escalation only increases the immense suffering of civilians.

OCHA noted that Palestinian armed groups' indiscriminate rocket firing towards Israeli population continued over the past 24 hours, with no fatalities reported.

Overall, about 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, according to the Israeli authorities, the vast majority on October 7 when the current conflict started after Hamas' attack on Israel. According to the Israeli authorities, 238 people are held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals.

Guterres also voiced concern at the level of humanitarian assistance that has been allowed into Gaza up to this point, describing it as "completely inadequate and not commensurate with the needs of people in Gaza, compounding the humanitarian tragedy." On October 30, a total of 26 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. OCHA noted that while the increase in the volume of aid entering Gaza during the past two days is welcome, it said current amounts are a fraction of what is needed to prevent further deterioration in the already-dire humanitarian situation, including civil unrest.

Guterres repeated his "utter condemnation" of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on October 7. "There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians," Guterres said, adding that he appeals for the immediate and unconditional release of those civilians held hostage by Hamas.

He also condemned the killing of civilians in Gaza and said he is dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council that the deliveries into Gaza via the Rafah border are a "drop in the ocean" compared to the vast scale of needs.

Guterres also mourned and honoured the United Nations colleagues who have tragically been killed in the bombardment of Gaza over the past three weeks.

OCHA said that as of October 30, more than 1.4 million people in Gaza were internally displaced, with nearly 672,000 sheltering in 150 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facilities. The average number of internally displaced persons per shelter is over three times their intended capacity.

