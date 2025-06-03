Human Remains Found In Derby May Belong To Woman Missing Since 2010

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Human remains found in Normanton are believed to be Izabela Zablocka. Zablocka, a Polish woman, went missing in August 2010 at age 30. Derbyshire Police have initiated a murder investigation into the case.

Human remains discovered in a garden on Princes Street, Normanton, Derby, are believed to be those of Izabela Zablocka, a Polish woman who went missing in August 2010 at the age of 30. Zablocka had moved to the UK in 2009 and was last in contact with her family on 28 August 2010. She resided on the same street where the remains were found and worked at the former Cranberry Foods factory in Scropton.

Derbyshire Police have launched a murder investigation. A 39-year-old woman has been rearrested on suspicion of murder, while two other women, aged 39 and 43, and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin stated that while formal identification is pending, the remains are believed to be Zablocka's. Her family in Poland has been informed. Authorities are appealing for information regarding Zablocka's activities in July and August 2010.

In a statement released by the force, Detective Inspector Kane Martin, who is leading the investigation, said, "Izabela's family are at the forefront of our minds following this discovery, and whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe that these remains do belong to Izabela.

"As such, we have spoken with Izabela's family in Poland, and they are aware. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time."

"Identification of the remains is likely to be a lengthy process, but we will issue updates when we are able."

"I know that reports of these findings will send shockwaves through the local community, and I understand the concern of residents."

"Officers will remain in Princes Street in the coming days, and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with them."

Detectives are working to gather and analyse details from the days leading up to Ms. Zablocka's death.

Det Insp Martin added: "Izabela had friends in Derby, socialised in Derby, and worked in Derby.

"We know that someone out there will have information about Izabela that may help us understand what happened to her, and we urge anyone who saw, spoke to, or heard anything about Izabela in July or August 2010 to come forward. You may hold the key piece of information that we need to understand the full circumstances of Izabela's disappearance and to give her family answers on what happened to their loved one."

A 20,000-pound reward is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible in this case.