Human Parvovirus B19 On The Rise In US, CDC Warns Of 'Slapped Cheek' Virus

This infection is typically mild but can cause serious complications.

The United States is seeing an increase in parvovirus B19, a highly contagious respiratory infection frequently referred to as "fifth disease" or "slapped cheek" disease, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday. The number of cases of parvovirus B19 is on the rise, particularly among young children.

According to CDC, Parvovirus B19 is a seasonal respiratory virus that is transmitted through respiratory droplets by people with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection. In the first quarter of 2024, public health authorities in 14 European countries observed unusually high numbers of cases of parvovirus B19. In the United States, there is no routine surveillance for parvovirus B19, and it is not a notifiable condition.

According to Forbes, infections are usually asymptomatic or cause mild, flu-like illness with symptoms like fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and fever, with many going on to experience a second stage of illness with symptoms like a characteristic facial rash, often called a "slapped cheek" rash, followed by joint pain and swelling, and a general body rash.

Most infections usually go away on their own after a few weeks, and there are no specific treatments other than tackling symptoms, though for some people with blood disorders or a weakened immune system, the disease can lead to serious complications such as a severe and potentially fatal drop in blood cells (anaemia).

According to the CDC, it is "usually safe to go back to work or school" once the rash appears. During the first few days of symptoms, people are most contagious. After that, they are unlikely to remain contagious.

Typically, the first phase of illness lasts about five days and consists of fever, myalgia, and malaise. People who are infected are most contagious during this time, according to the CDC.

In the second phase of illness, children may present with the characteristic facial rash known as "slapped cheek" rash, which may be followed by body rash or joint pain.

The CDC recommends people take general respiratory precautions, such as covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing their hands properly, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and possibly donning a mask when around other people, as there are no vaccines to prevent parvovirus B19 infection.