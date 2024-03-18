How US, UK Reacted To Putin's Landslide Victory In Russian Presidential Poll

Putin won 87.8% of the vote, the highest ever result in Russia's post-Soviet history (File)

Following are reactions from foreign governments and officials to Russia's presidential election, which handed Vladimir Putin a landslide win and another six-year term in office, according to first official results on Sunday.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson

"The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr. Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him."

Germany's Foreign Ministry, On X

"The pseudo-election in Russia is neither free nor fair, the result will surprise nobody. Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression & violence. The "election" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void & another breach of international law."

British Foreign Office, On X

"By illegally holding elections on Ukrainian territory, Russia demonstrates that it is not interested in finding a path to peace. The UK will continue to provide humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukrainians defending their democracy."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)