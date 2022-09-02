How US Rail Company Amtrak's One-Word Tweet Started Twitter Trend

The trend is believed to have started by American train service providers Amtrak.

If you have checked Twitter recently, a brand new trend has piqued everyone's imagination on the social media platform. The "one-word tweet" trend has even managed to get US President Joe Biden to jump on the bandwagon.

The trend is believed to have started by American train service providers Amtrak's social media team. Amtrak's Twitter handle posted a tweet on Thursday that just read "trains".

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

A few hours after Amtrak posted the one-word tweet, it had more than 20,000 retweets and nearly 130,000 likes.

As soon as the rail company tweeted the word, the trend took off faster than a bullet train, with many media houses, multinational corporations, fast-food companies, and even NASA taking part in it.

"democracy," tweeted President Biden from the official handle of the President of the United States.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

"universe," tweeted NASA.

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

"radio," wrote NPR, the American radio organisation.

radio — NPR (@NPR) September 1, 2022

"news," tweeted The Washington Post.

news — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2022

Marvel's "anti-hero" comic and movie character Deadpool racked up the numbers by just tweeting, "deadpool".

deadpool — Deadpool (@Deadpool) September 1, 2022

While many believe that the original tweet was a mistake by an "intern" at Amtrak's social media team, some believe that it was a deliberate social media strategy to gain traction.

Meanwhile, Twitter, on Thursday, announced that users will soon be able to edit their already published tweets.

Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service from Twitter, shared a picture of an edited tweet on their official account, and wrote: "well well well, look what we've been testing...."

well well well, look what we've been testing… pic.twitter.com/a8fND4xqMM — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 1, 2022

Twitter confirmed that it is testing the edit feature.

"If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button, this is happening and you'll be okay," its official handle tweeted.