How Trump's Immigration Strategy Is About Visuals To Discourage Immigrants

President Donald Trump's immigration strategy is not just about making arrests but more of what's shown through "visuals".

"The visuals are important," a White House official told Axios. The strategy is designed in such a way to discourage undocumented people from staying in the United States Of America.

"We've been elected on a campaign promise to fix the border, and it would be foolish of us to sit back and just let the media tell our story."

Pete Hegseth, Trump's defence secretary, met some of the 1,500 active-duty troops at El Paso on Monday, who are deployed at the southern border. The goal is to show a sense of urgency and force through viral videos and show top officials through photos of top officials visiting the border on raids.

Recently, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dressed in the ICE agent uniform and was a part of a raid in New York City. She even posted a video of herself on X, wearing a Border Patrol jacket, a cowboy hat and on horseback with Border Patrol agents. Some critics have mocked her appearance by calling it "cosplay" whereas others have applauded her.

Besides, celebrities that support Trump, such as "Dr. Phil" McGraw, embedded with ICE agents and border czar Tom Homan in a Chicago immigration raid to magnify "visuals" through media coverage.

The official X account for the White House is serving the exact same purpose, as it amplifies images of illegal immigrants being deported.

Even though its not clearly delineated as to how fast the immigration arrests have become since the Joe Biden administration, but it is clear that the arrests under Trump have definitely gotten more eyeballs.

