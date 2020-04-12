How To Stream Andrea Bocelli's Solo Performance From India Tonight

Opera superstar Andrea Bocelli will perform at the famous Duomo

Opera superstar Andrea Bocelli will perform at the famous Duomo, a cathedral in Milan in Italy, a nation hit hard by the novel coronavirus. The event is called "Music for Hope".

No one will be in the audience due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert is free to air globally.

It can be watched from India at 10:30 pm on Sunday. Here's the link on YouTube.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus until May 3, though he said a few types of shops would be allowed to re-open next week.

The curbs on movement and the closure of most shops and businesses across Italy were imposed on March 9, and were scheduled to expire on Monday.

"This is a difficult but necessary decision for which I take all political responsibility," Mr Conte told a news conference.

Among a few exceptions to the lockdown extension, Mr Conte said bookshops, stationers and shops selling children's clothes could reopen from Tuesday.

Factories shuttered by the lockdown could not yet return to work, he said, dashing the hopes of industry chiefs who have warned of economic catastrophe, with workers' wages at risk and a possible permanent loss of market share.