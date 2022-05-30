How Much For Buckingham Palace? 1.3 Billion Pounds In Heated UK Market

Buckingham Palace or any royal palaces aren't the private property of the House of Windsor. (File)

If you want to live like a royal, you'll need 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) for Buckingham Palace alone.

That's how much the 775-room London residence would cost if it was for sale, according to a new study by McCarthy Stone. That's up 100 million pounds since before the pandemic as the UK monarchy also benefits from a heated housing market.

The total value of the UK's royal property portfolio -- which includes castles and lodges across the country -- reached 3.7 billion pounds in 2022, according to estimates by the retirement property developer. That's up 460 million pounds since 2019.

If ten-figures for a London home seems a bit steep, McCarthy Stone also calculates Buckingham Palace could be rented out for 2.6 million pounds a month if the Royal family ever wanted tenants. The estimates are based on a review of each property's size, number of rooms and location.

Not that any of the properties reviewed are ever likely to be put up for sale or rent. The royal palaces aren't the private property of the House of Windsor. Rather they are the property of the UK and held in trust for future generations.

The study comes with the UK gearing up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next week.

