How Missing Scissors Caused 36 Flight Cancellations At A Busy Japan Airport

The incident saw over 200 flights delayed, and 36 cancelled altogether.

Chaos erupted at Japan's New Chitose Airport on Saturday when a pair of scissors went missing, leading to the cancellation of 36 flights and delays for over 200 others, BBC reported. The airport, known for its strict security protocols, was thrown into disarray after a retail outlet reported the missing scissors. A search ensued, during which security checks for incoming passengers were suspended for at least two hours.

The suspension of security checks led to a severe backlog, resulting in lengthy queues that stretched for hours, with many passengers being turned away and denied entry to the airport. The airport was especially congested that day, as travellers were returning home after the Obon holiday, a traditional Japanese festival honouring ancestors.

Trouble at New Chitose Airport (CTS) in Hokkaido, Japan.

It was discovered that baggage in breach of the rules was brought in beyond the security checkpoint.

All passengers in the gate area had to be let out once and the inspection needs to be redone. https://t.co/ye3HdiKIwE — Nobi Hayashi 林信行 (@nobi) August 17, 2024

Many affected travellers expressed their frustration, hoping for better safety practices in the future. One traveller said, ''I don't think we have any choice [but to wait], but I do hope they are a bit more careful about it.''

Another said: ''So many things to worry about these days… it never ends. And I don't feel safe until I get home.''

However, the missing scissors were eventually found in the same shop where they had disappeared, relieving concerns of theft and malicious intent. The found scissors announcement was delayed because the airport needed to confirm that they were the same pair as the missing scissors, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism asked the airport to investigate the cause to prevent it from happening again.

''We recognize that this occurred as a result of insufficient storage and management systems at the store. We are aware that this is also an incident that could be linked to hijacking or terrorism, and will once again work to ensure thorough management awareness,'' a representative from the airport told the BBC.

Opened in 1988, New Chitose is the largest airport in Hokkaido and one of Japan's busiest airports. In 2022, the airport welcomed over 15 million passengers, solidifying its position as a critical transportation gateway in northern Japan.

