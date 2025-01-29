How Meryl Streep Cut A Car-Size Hole Through Her Fence To Escape The Los Angeles Wildfires

Hollywood actress Meryl Streep had a tense escape from the Los Angeles wildfires, according to her nephew, Abe Streep. The 75-year-old actress was forced to cut a hole in her fence large enough to drive through while evacuating her home on January 8. The wildfires, which started a day earlier, spread rapidly across parts of the city, forcing many residents to flee.

Abe Streep shared details of the incident in a New York Magazine article, highlighting the destruction caused by the fires. Emergency services have been working to contain the blazes, with officials urging residents to stay alert.

"Evacuation mandates were sent across the city. My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit," Abe wrote in the New York Magazine.

"Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbour, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbours on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."

The wildfires, which have devastated large portions of the LA area, first ignited in Pacific Palisades and spread to Malibu and Santa Monica, with the Eaton Fire particularly impacting the Altadena-Pasadena area.

Numerous Hollywood stars have lost their homes in the wildfires, including Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Mel Gibson, Jeff Bridges, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Diane Warren, Cary Elwes, and more.