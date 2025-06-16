Amid Irans Threat To Israel, A Look At How Many Nuclear Warheads Pakistan Has

Iran's National Security Council member and IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei recently claimed that Pakistan had assured nuclear retaliation against Israel in the event of a nuclear attack on Iran. The statement was made during a televised interview amid ongoing missile exchanges between Iran and Israel. So far, around 248 deaths have been reported, 230 in Iran and 18 in Israel.

"Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will retaliate with a nuclear bomb on Israel," Rezaei stated. Pakistan, however, has firmly denied this claim.

This isn't the first time Pakistan's nuclear arsenal has been referenced during a conflict. Over the years, several Pakistani military officials and politicians have cited the country's nuclear capability amid heightened tensions.

Earlier in April 2025, tensions escalated sharply when Pakistan's Minister Hanif Abbasi openly threatened India with nuclear retaliation. He stated that Pakistan's missile systems- Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi-along with 130 nuclear warheads, are "kept only for India."

Given the frequent references to Pakistan's nuclear capability, here's a closer look at the country's nuclear strength, based on a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.