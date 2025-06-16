Amid Irans Threat To Israel, A Look At How Many Nuclear Warheads Pakistan Has

- Iran's Mohsen Rezaei claimed Pakistan would respond with nuclear force if Israel attacks Iran.
Iran's National Security Council member and IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei recently claimed that Pakistan had assured nuclear retaliation against Israel in the event of a nuclear attack on Iran. The statement was made during a televised interview amid ongoing missile exchanges between Iran and Israel. So far, around 248 deaths have been reported, 230 in Iran and 18 in Israel.
"Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will retaliate with a nuclear bomb on Israel," Rezaei stated. Pakistan, however, has firmly denied this claim.
This isn't the first time Pakistan's nuclear arsenal has been referenced during a conflict. Over the years, several Pakistani military officials and politicians have cited the country's nuclear capability amid heightened tensions.
Earlier in April 2025, tensions escalated sharply when Pakistan's Minister Hanif Abbasi openly threatened India with nuclear retaliation. He stated that Pakistan's missile systems- Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi-along with 130 nuclear warheads, are "kept only for India."
Given the frequent references to Pakistan's nuclear capability, here's a closer look at the country's nuclear strength, based on a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
- Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal: Estimated to possess 100-120 nuclear weapons.
- Delivery Methods: These warheads are designed for delivery via aircraft and land-based missiles.
- Storage Protocols: It's widely believed that in peacetime, Pakistan stores warheads separately from their delivery systems.
- Official Stance: The Strategic Plans Division (SPD), which controls the arsenal, has not confirmed these arrangements publicly.
- Warhead Material: Pakistan's nuclear weapons are believed to use highly enriched uranium (HEU).
- Production Facilities: HEU is produced at gas centrifuge facilities located in Kahuta and Gadwal, Punjab.
- HEU Stockpile (2014): Estimated at 2.7 to 3.5 tonnes for military purposes.
