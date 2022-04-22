How Long Is The Ukraine War Likely To Last? What Boris Johnson Said

Boris Johnson said Russia's Vladimir Putin had made a "catastrophic blunder".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday indicated there may be no swift end to the conflict in Ukraine because of the stiff resistance to Russia's invasion.

Asked if he agreed with defence intelligence assessments that fighting could drag on until the end of next year, he told reporters in New Delhi: "The sad thing is that is a realistic possibility."

Johnson said Russia's Vladimir Putin had made a "catastrophic blunder".

"The only option he now has really is to continue to try to use his appalling grinding approach," he added.



