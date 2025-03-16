How Israeli Soldiers Used A Father In Gaza As A "Human Shield"

Yousef, a 36-year-old father of five from northern Gaza, recounted his harrowing experience of being used as a human shield by Israeli soldiers during the recent conflict to Al Jazeera.



Yousef's ordeal began when he was separated from his family at the Hamad School in Beit Lahiya, where they had taken shelter. His wife, Amal, had given birth to their youngest child just a week earlier, and the family had been forced to flee their home due to the intense bombing and shelling.

As Yousef was taken by Israeli soldiers, he was forced to accompany them on a search mission for fighters in nearby buildings. ""The realisation that I was being used as a human shield was terrifying." Yousef said, recalling the terror he felt as he was forced to open doors and enter classrooms, with soldiers following behind him, ready to shoot.

"I was deeply worried about my wife and children. I didn't know anything about them," Yousef recounted. "My wife had given birth a week ago and she wouldn't be able to walk with the children. Without anyone to help, I was afraid of what might happen to them."

Yousef described how the soldiers would use him to "clear" rooms, forcing him to go first and check for any signs of fighters.

If he found anyone, he was instructed to call out to the soldiers, who would then enter the room. Yousef's ordeal lasted for hours, during which time he was forced to search multiple buildings.

"A soldier told us we'd be helping them with some missions and would be released after, but I was afraid they'd kill us at any moment," Yousef said.

He was eventually shot in the leg by a soldier and left bleeding on the ground. Despite his injuries, Yousef managed to escape and make his way to a hospital, where he received treatment for his wounds. He was eventually reunited with his family, who had been searching for him everywhere.

Meanwhile, Amal and the children had been forced to walk south on Salah al-Din Street, surrounded by tanks and soldiers. Amal, who had given birth just a week earlier, struggled to carry her baby and their belongings. The children were crying and scared, and Amal feared for their safety.

"My body was exhausted - I had given birth only a week earlier, and I could barely carry my baby, much less the few belongings we had", Amal said.

As they walked, Amal stumbled and dropped her baby, who fell to the ground. The children cried out in terror, and Amal screamed in despair. Eventually, they reached the New Gaza School, where they found shelter with other displaced families.

The use of human shields is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, and Yousef's story is a powerful testament to the suffering endured by civilians in Gaza.

Yousef's father, Jamil, is still missing, and the family is struggling to come to terms with their loss. Despite the challenges they face, the family is determined to move forward, and they have named their newborn baby Sumoud, which means "steadfastness" in Arabic, a symbol of their refusal to give up in the face of adversity.

