How International Students In US Are Getting Scammed For Immigration Violations

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The FBI warns of a scam targeting foreign students, especially from Middle Eastern countries, where scammers impersonate officials claiming immigration issues, demanding payments. Students should verify caller identities and report fraud to authorities.

The FBI has issued a warning about a sophisticated scam targeting foreign students in the United States, particularly those from Middle Eastern countries, amidst rising concerns about immigration enforcement. Scammers are impersonating federal officials, claiming issues with students' immigration status, and exploiting them for financial gain.



According to the FBI, the scam typically begins with a phone call that appears to come from a legitimate federal agency, such as the Department of Homeland Security, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Victims are told they've violated their F-1 student visa conditions or face another immigration-related problem. The scammers then pressure students to pay for legal services, university registration fees, or alleged visa violations. "Criminal scammers impersonate US and foreign government officials claiming there is an issue with the student's immigration status and exploit this for financial gain," the FBI stated.

Students from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan have been primary targets. In some cases, they even impersonate diplomats from foreign governments, including the UAE and Qatar. "In some instances, the scammers vary this scheme by presenting themselves as government officials from foreign countries, including UAE and Qatar. Diplomats from the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC, have been impersonated as well," the FBI noted.

This scam comes at a time of heightened anxiety among international students due to policy actions targeting foreign nationals. Visas are getting revoked for minor infractions such as traffic violations. The administration has also been targeting students involved in pro-Palestinian activism, citing potential adverse foreign policy consequences.

The FBI advises students to verify callers' identities by contacting the relevant agency directly and being cautious with links and website domains. "If you believe you are the target of a government impersonation scam targeting foreign students, gather all relevant documentation and contact diplomatic security at your home country's embassy, the FBI, or Bureau of Diplomatic Security at the Department of State," the alert says.

To protect themselves, students should be aware of the following red flags:

- Unsolicited Communication: Be wary of unexpected calls or messages claiming to be from government agencies.

- Fake Government Websites: Verify website domains are legitimate government addresses (ending in .gov).

- Codes: Do not give out two-factor-authentication codes that are used to log in to a device.

- Do not download files unless you have verified the source or provide information.

If you fall victim to this scam, report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and contact your bank to attempt to recall any fraudulent transactions. Gathering all relevant documentation and contacting diplomatic security at your home country's embassy can also help. Also, keep all the records of text conversations or emails as they can be requested by law enforcement.

