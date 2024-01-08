How Ghislaine Maxwell Reacted To Unsealing Of Jeffrey Epstein Case Files

Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal documents have been unsealed (File)

Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker and the partner of Jeffrey Epstein, has responded to the release of court documents revealing the names of associates of the paedophile. Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein in recruiting and groom underage girls as part of their sex trafficking operation.

In a statement issued by her attorneys, Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson, Ms Maxwell declared her intention to proceed with an appeal for the dismissal of case filed against her by Virginia Giuffre.

The attorneys said in a statement, “Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court's recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal. Ghislaine's focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to be dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence,” the Independent reported.

Last month, a significant ruling by US District Judge Loretta Preska allowed the release of documents, including the unsealing of names, after January 1. While the judge protected the identities of some Epstein victims, she insisted that the names of Epstein's associates, known as "John and Jane Does," should be disclosed.

This decision has brought several well-known figures into the spotlight, including former President Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump. In a recently unsealed deposition, Johanna Sjoberg testified that “[Epstein] said one time that Clinton likes them young,” referring to girls.

New details have emerged from Ghislaine Maxwell's case following the unsealing of documents, revealing that she did not attend a deposition after being subpoenaed in 2009.

The disgraced British socialite was summoned to testify in a case initiated by Virginia Giuffre. Ms Maxwell, who initially agreed to participate, cited family affairs in the UK as the reason for her unavailability, later informing Ms Giuffre's team that she had to leave the country due to her mother's illness. However, a photo released in 2010 showed Ms Maxwell attending the wedding of Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill Clinton, around that time.