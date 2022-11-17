How Amazon Employees Reacted To CEO's Email On Layoffs

Amazon's top bosses have not communicated so far with the ranks and employees are "living in fear".

As Amazon began the largest round of layoffs in its history, many have compared the way the sackings have been handled by the company versus Meta, which recently sacked 13 per cent of its staff.

Employees fearing job loss have questioned why Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy hadn't addressed the staff like Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg did when announcing job cuts.

Only Amazon's Devices Chief Dave Limp is known to have written a note to his team on Wednesday, offering severance payments. He said in the note that the firings "pained" him, according to Bloomberg.

Many searched for clues from email subjects and human resources meeting invites. Employees complained about the "disgusting" lack of transparency. They also consoled each other after receiving the news.

"It's all gone down very secretly. On Tuesday, some of us got meeting requests from human resources and a manager, and that was a dead give-away," said a worker who was fired in a 10-minute meeting, according to Bloomberg.

Meta did it better, say Amazon's critics.

Last week, when Meta laid off more than 11,000 employees, Mark Zuckerberg put out a statement on what he called "some of the most difficult changes in Meta's history".

He also apologized to employees, saying: "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted."

Zuckerberg said he anticipated that the surge in e-commerce and web traffic during the Covid lockdown would bring revenue. "But the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than expected. I got this wrong," he said.

The Meta CEO was also seen addressing employees in a leaked video call, offering words of appreciation and taking responsibility for the sackings.

"There must be a range of emotions. I am the founder and CEO and responsible for the health and direction of our company and for deciding how we execute that including decisions like this. This was ultimately my call. It was one of the hardest calls I had to make in the 18 years of the running of the company," Zuckerberg said in the video.