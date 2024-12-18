How A YouTube Video Helped Bring An Indian-Origin Woman Back From Pakistan

In today's digital landscape, technology has revolutionised the way we connect, share, and discover. A remarkable story from across the Indian-Pakistani border illustrates the profound impact of social media and online platforms.

Hamida Banu was tricked into going to Pakistan 22 years back where she said she was "living like a corpse" as she was unable to reach out to her family back in India.

She was approached by a recruitment agent in 2022 who offered to arrange her a job in Dubai. In return, the agent asked her to pay 20,000 rupees. However, instead of Dubai, she was brought to Hyderabad, a city in Pakistan. She was detained in a house for three months.

"I was deceitfully taken to Pakistan by promising Dubai. I tolerated [the separation] for 23 years," she told journalists.

Banu married a street vendor in Karachi who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her 2022 video interview she recalled the details and her story made headlines in July, the same year when an Indian journalist Khalfan Shaikh watched the Youtube interview carried by Waliullah Maroof, a Pakistani social media activist. Shaikh subsequently shared the video on his platform.

Back in India, Banu's grandson saw the video and informed the family. Later on Shaikh and Maroof arranged a call between Banu and her family in India.

"How are you? Did you recognise me? Where were you all these years?" Yasmin, her daughter was seen asking her on the video call.

"Don't ask me where I was, and how I have been. I missed you all so much. I didn't stay here willingly, I had no other choice," Banu replied.

After Banu reached India on Monday, she was happy to be back with her children and siblings, but she did not predict that a two year old video would be fundamental in bringing her back home two years later.

"My video was shared two years ago. I was not sure if I would reach India. But the Indian embassy called me one year ago, saying you can go back. I have brothers, sisters, children there [in India], but I don't want to be a burden on anyone", she said.

India and Pakistan share a long history of conflict and extensive checks on her identity were conducted before her Indian nationality was confirmed in October.

