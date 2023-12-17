'Cannot Go Unanswered': French Minister On Houthi Rebels Attacking Ships

Attacks against shipping vessels "cannot go unanswered", said French Foreign Minister (File)

Recent attacks against shipping vessels in the Red Sea "cannot go unanswered", France's foreign minister said Sunday during a visit to Israel, following several such operations by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"These attacks cannot go unanswered, and we are studying several solutions," including a "defensive role to prevent this from happening again", Catherine Colonna said.

