At a recent White House event, US President Donald Trump caused fresh controversy by praising Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as "the hottest one in the room". He commended her newly released report that alleges former President Barack Obama orchestrated a plot to rig the 2016 election.

"Oh, where's Tulsi? She's, like, hotter than everybody," Trump said. "She has all the documents. She found out that Barack Hussein Obama led a group of people and they cheated in the elections." He added, "They cheated without question. It's not even a quote."

"She told me, 'You've seen nothing yet,'" he continued. "We're very proud of you, Tulsi. They cheated so badly... and it shouldn't have been a loss. It was a big victory."

The report which was recently made public, claims to uncover Obama-era communications that show attempts to manipulate the outcome of 2016 elections. The report proves that there was no manipulation of vote totals. However, it implies that the absence of vote tampering undermines the broader finding of Russian interference in the 2016 election, something several bipartisan investigations have long upheld.

Trump applauded Gabbard and said, "Tulsi, great job, and I know you have a lot more coming."

Trump accused Obama of 'treason' and blamed him of efforts to tie him to Russia and undermine his 2016 presidential campaign.

The report claimed that the officials in the Obama administration had been a part of a "treasonous conspiracy", and said that the intelligence claiming Trump had taken the help of Russian election interference was manufactured, a "groundwork" for a years-long coup against President Donald Trump.

Four watchdog probes issued between 2019-2023 concluded that Russia did intervene in the 2016 election. Trump had gone on to label the probes as "hoax".

However, Obama's spokesperson responded to the allegations. "Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement. "But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."

It is worth noting that the timing of the report's release coincides with the focus around the Jeffrey Epstein case.