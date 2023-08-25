Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing On US Highway, Pilot Praised

Car drivers spotted the hot air balloon 30 feet above the highway.

The skillful actions of a hot air balloon pilot in the US are earning praise for a safe landing adjacent to a bustling highway after an incident mid-flight stalled it on Wednesday evening, according to a report in New York Post. Quoting local authorities, the outlet said that the balloon, which had a small number of passengers on board, made a controlled descent onto the median of Interstate-91 as dusk settled around 8 pm.

The pilot, identified as Chris Ritland of Quechee Balloon Rides, displayed quick thinking by choosing the interstate as the only viable landing option in the circumstances, the local fire department.

"The pilot did a good job of landing the balloon safely in the median and avoiding any issues," it added.

The drivers local authorities spoke said they saw it about 30 feet above the highway, the Post report said.

The balloon company said that Mr Ritland and his four passengers enjoyed a delightful balloon journey that concluded "with a usual landing, albeit in an extraordinary and unplanned location".

The company shared that the unexpected change in wind direction from the initial flight plan made it impossible for Ritland to land at the intended destination.

"The pilot-in-command of the aircraft made a precautionary decision as sunset was nearing to land safely rather than taking unnecessary risk," noted Quechee Balloon Rides, highlighting that they promptly informed local authorities about the new landing site.

Emergency responders were able to keep the balloon inflated until they could temporarily close both the lanes of the highway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

One of the passengers, speaking anonymously to Valley News, recounted the tense sequence of events in the air. "We were descending quite rapidly, consuming propane fuel, but not making any headway. The wind just wasn't cooperating," the passenger shared.

Throughout the ordeal, Mr Ritland remained composed and followed the necessary protocols, according to the passenger. "Chris demonstrated exceptional composure in that moment," the passenger concluded.