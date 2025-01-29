Host City Osaka Bans Smoking, Vaping In Public, Ahead Of World Expo 2025

In preparation for hosting the World Expo 2025, Osaka, one of Japan's largest cities, has implemented a groundbreaking initiative to enhance its image as an international tourist destination. As of January 27, the city has enforced a comprehensive ban on public smoking, encompassing roads, parks, plazas, and other public areas. This prohibition extends to not only traditional cigarettes but also vaping products, with violators facing a fine of 1,000 yen (approximately $6).

According to Osaka City officials, the primary objective of this initiative is to create a safe, secure, and comfortable environment for both residents and visitors. By expanding no-smoking areas to cover the entire city, Osaka aims to promote a cleaner, more beautiful urban landscape. As stated in an official announcement, "This initiative aims not only to beautify the city but also to ensure a safe, secure and comfortable living environment for residents and visitors."

Japan's national laws already prohibit smoking in establishments such as restaurants, offices, and public transportation, with some cities implementing additional bans in public places. Furthermore, the country has strict regulations regarding tobacco use among minors, with individuals under the age of 20 prohibited from smoking and purchasing tobacco products.

Despite these measures, Japan still struggles with a significant smoking population. According to the World Health Organisation, the prevalence of tobacco use among Japanese citizens has decreased from approximately 32% in 2000 to around 16% in 2022. A 2022 survey conducted by Japan's Ministry of Health revealed that 14.8% of adults in the country smoke, prompting the ministry to set a goal of reducing the national smoking rate to 12%.

In comparison, the United States reports a significantly higher smoking rate, with 19.8% of adults admitting to current tobacco product use in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To facilitate a smooth transition to the new regulations, Osaka's local government has created a map indicating areas where smoking is still permitted. Similar anti-smoking measures have been successfully implemented in other Japanese cities, including Tokyo, which introduced strict regulations ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

The issue of smoking in Japan has also drawn attention to the behavior of public figures, particularly those who engage in underage smoking. A notable example is Shoko Miyata, captain of Japan's women's gymnastics team, who withdrew from the Summer Olympics in Paris last year after admitting to smoking and drinking at the age of 19.

As of now Osaka has spent 164.7 billion yen ($1.16 billion) on the event, which also includes major infrastructural changes. The Expo 2025 will be a 6 month affair, running from April 13 to October 13.

