Hospitalised US Defense Chief To Resume Duties Today: Doctors

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was treated under general anesthesia for bladder issues as he battles prostate cancer, his doctors said Monday, adding he was ready to resume work duties shortly.

"A prolonged hospital stay is not anticipated. We anticipate the Secretary will be able to resume his normal duties tomorrow," his doctors said in a statement.

"The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent."

