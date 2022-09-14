Horses Trained To Hear 'Sobbing' During Queen's Procession In London

The horses that will take part in a procession have undergone a special training.

Horses participating in the procession of late Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham palace to Westminster Hall have undergone special training. 'Crying' soldiers threw flowers at the horses several times during the rehearsal to make them familiar with the sound of 'sobbing'.

Thousands of Britons have made their way to London to pay their respects to the Queen, one last time. King Charles III will lead the procession behind the Queen's coffin which will be carried by a horse-pulled gun carriage. Prince William and his brother Harry will walk behind their father King Charles III. The sight will inevitably evoke memories of 1997, when William and Harry, then aged just 15 and 12, walked, heads bowed, behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana.

The public will begin filing past the coffin from 5 pm local time with mourners already warned they will face an endurance test to wait in lines that could tail back five miles.

The Queen will be lying in state at Westminster Hall for 4 days, until the funeral on Monday. Over 100 heads of state are expected to attend the funeral. People will be allowed to queue up in London to pay their respects at Westminster Hall.