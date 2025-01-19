Hope And Tears As Youngest Israeli Hostage Turns Two Ahead Of Gaza Ceasefire

Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv to demand freedom for hostages held in Gaza, anxious the ceasefire deal would collapse, with many dwelling on the fate of Kfir Bibas, the youngest captive whose second birthday fell on Saturday.

"Today, I tried to write a birthday message for Kfir for the second time," his aunt Ofri Bibas Levy said. "A message for a child who cannot celebrate... A child trapped in hell. A child who might not even be alive. But no words come out, only tears."

Taken alongside his now four-year-old brother Ariel and his mother and father, Shiri and Yarden, he has become a symbol of the suffering of the hostages.

"I have two orange ballons on my car," said Sigal Kirsch in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square". The colour has become symbolic of the Bibas boys, both of whom are red-heads.

"I don't have the words," she said, visibly overcome with emotion.

Hamas said in November 2023 that the two boys and their mother were killed in an Israeli air strike, but the Israeli military has not confirmed their deaths.

Coming together to protest barely 12 hours before the first three hostages are due to be released, many couldn't bring themselves to believe after so much false hope that the ordeal of the hostages might finally be over.

"Once they cross the (Gaza) border and they will be rejoined with their families then maybe we can breathe again," said Shahar Mor Zahiro, the nephew of slain hostage Avraham Munder.

'Hell'

Anxiety was the overwhelming mood.

"This past week was hell," said Kirsch, who had been every week to the gatherings at Hostage Square, across the road from Israeli military headquarters.

"On Tuesday we were sure that the deal would be signed... and it took until last night. So we're very, very anxious," she said.

The deal agreed between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, via mediators, is broken into three phases.

But, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under pressure from far-right elements of his government opposed to a ceasefire, protesters and families of the hostages expressed fears that the deal would collapse.

"In one sense (the mood) is a little more hopeful, and in another sense, it's very sad. Because for the people who aren't in the first phase, I can't imagine how their hearts bleed at this point," said Neil Trubowiz, 75, from Tel Aviv, in Hostage Square.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the deal, said he would remain in the government but that the prime minister had promised him the war would continue.

Mor Zahiro demanded that what he called "extremist elements" in the cabinet be prevented from collapsing the deal.

"Tell them to shut up!" he said. "Let the people come back to their loved ones."

He denounced the idea that the war could start again. "Stop the fighting. Stop the war. Stop everything. Don't shoot another bullet, let us heal. This is really crucial, otherwise there will be hell here for the next 50 years."

'Dim light'

On Saturday night, Netanyahu gave protesters and hostage families further cause for anxiety, saying the ceasefire deal could not go ahead until Hamas handed over a list of hostages to be released.

He also said in a televised address that Israel "reserved the right to return to war".

Palestinian militants took 251 people hostage during Hamas's surprise October 7 attack, 94 of whom remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

The lengthy ceasefire process, with the first 33 hostages released in small groups over 42 days, followed by a second and third phase that are still to be negotiated, leaves multiple opportunities for the process to collapse.

"We're anticipating some good news tomorrow, but on the other hand, we're very wary of what could happen in the meantime," said Guy Perry, 58, also from Tel Aviv.

He described the possibility of a final end to the war and the return of all hostages as a "very, very dim light" at the end of the tunnel.

Despite their fears the deal could collapse at any moment, many couldn't help but hope.

"I cannot wait to see my uncle, I really hope he managed to survive," said Efrat Machikawa, whose uncle Gadi Moses turned 80 while held hostage in Gaza.

"I have to trust my hope. This has to happen, they have to come back."

