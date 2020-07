Riot police detain a woman as they clear protesters taking part in a rally against a new security law

Hong Kong police used water cannon Wednesday to disperse small groups of protesters who gathered in a popular shopping district in defiance of a ban on rallies, a day after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the city.

AFP reporters saw a water cannon truck fire multiple bursts of liquid laced with a stinging pepper solution, hitting protesters and journalists in Causeway Bay.

