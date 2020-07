Police detain a man taking part in a rally against a new national security law. (Representational)

Hong Kong police on Friday brought their first charges under a sweeping new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city earlier this week.

"A 24-year-old local man has been charged with one count of inciting others for secession and one count of terrorist activity," the police said in a statement.

