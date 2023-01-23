Hong Kong Boy Arrested With 11 kg of Firecrackers On Lunar New Year's Eve

The boy was arrested with 11 kg of firecrackers.

The Hong Kong Police on Saturday arrested a teenager for illegal possession of fireworks, according to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP). The 15-year-old was caught by the police as part of operation to check people from illegally setting off fireworks on a beach in Ma On Shan town. The boy was arrested with illegal possession of fireworks and carried 11 kg of fireworks, according to SCMP report. Under Hong Kong's Dangerous Goods Ordinance, a person can be fined HK$25,000 or sent to six months in jail for illegal possession and discharge of fireworks.

The police said it is "irresponsible" to set off firecrackers in residential areas. "It poses a danger to the safety of others and oneself and can cause fires or even explosions at any time," the outlet quoted the Hong Kong police spokesman as saying.

Video posted on social media shows fireworks being set off in Sha Tin and Tuen Mun.

Another boy was also arrested after he allegedly claimed to be a member of the triad society, the SCMP said.

People use firecrackers to celebrate occasions like New Year, as it is thought to bring good luck, health and wealth.

But for four years, Hong Kong has not been holding the traditional fireworks ceremony over Victoria Harbour on the second day of Lunar New Year for four years.

It was carried for the first time due to local unrest and then the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying it.

Under the Summary Offences Ordinance, anyone who discharges, throws or sets fire to any fireworks, which damages property or causes danger to any person, faces a maximum penalty of three months' jail or a fine of HK$2,000 (US$256).