Hong Kong Bans Flights From 8 Countries Including India After Omicron Outbreak

Hong Kong announced Wednesday it was banning flights from eight nations after an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant that began with aircrew and leaked into a city that is pursuing a strict zero-Covid strategy.

"Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong and individuals who have stayed in those countries are not allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters, adding the ban applies to Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, Philippines, UK and US.

