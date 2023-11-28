'Homework Zones' Established In China's Hospitals As Respiratory Infections Spread

The situation has sparked a debate on mainland social media.

In a unique move, hospitals in China have begun setting up "homework zones" for students who are sick with respiratory infections. The move has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some people arguing that it is putting too much pressure on students to keep up with their schoolwork even when they are ill. Others argue that the homework zones are a valuable resource for students who want to continue learning even when they are sick. They say that the zones can help students avoid falling behind in their studies and can also provide them with a sense of normalcy during a difficult time.

The debate is likely to continue as more and more hospitals in China adopt the practice of setting up homework zones. It is important to consider the needs of both students and their families when making decisions about these zones.

As reported by state broadcaster CCTV, desks, chairs, and infusion stands have been set up in hospitals in eastern China to allow students to study while they are sick. Parents are helping their children with their schoolwork, and the hospitals are providing a supportive environment for both learning and recovery.

“I did not intend to let my kid do homework here. But seeing that the studying atmosphere is so good in the hospital, I pushed my kid to do his homework too,” one parent was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

“My kid had to do his homework this way because if he did not finish it, he would have to do a lot more when he returns to school after he recovers,” another father said.

“This is a societal issue. We ordinary families cannot change the unwritten rule that whatever the circumstances, you need to complete your homework,” he added.

Meanwhile, China's National Health Commission spokesperson, Mi Feng, said on Sunday that the surge in acute respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza.

The spike became a global issue last week when the World Health Organization asked China for more information, citing a report on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases.

China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting early in the pandemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The WHO said on Friday that no new or unusual pathogens had been found in the recent illnesses.