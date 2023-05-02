Hollywood Writers To Go On Strike: Union

The strike will begin on Tuesday local time. (Representational)

Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike, their union said Monday, after talks with studios and streamers on pay and other conditions ended without a deal.

Writers Guild of America board members "acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike," effective after midnight Tuesday, the organization tweeted.

The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of the @WGAeast, acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike, effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May 2. — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)