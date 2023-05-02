Hollywood Writers To Go On Strike: Union

Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike, their union said Monday, after talks with studios and streamers on pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Writers Guild of America board members "acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike," effective after midnight Tuesday, the organization tweeted.
