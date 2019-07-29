Hindu Temple Re-Opens After 72 Years In Pakistan's Sialkot: Report

Samaa news reported Hindu temple is being re-opened on the direction of Pakistan Prime Minister

A 1,000-year old Hindu temple located in Pakistan's Sialkot city, which was sealed for the last 72 years, has been re-opened for devotees.

The Samaa news reported that the step was taken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shawala Teja Singh Temple built by Sardar Teja Singh was closed during partition. Hindus stopped visiting the temple after a mob damaged it in 1992, while protesting against the demolition of Babri mosque in India.



"People are free to visit anytime," said Pakistan's Deputy Commissioner Bilal Haider.

The Pakistan government said that the work to preserve and restore the temple will start soon.

