Hindu Girl Allegedly Kidnapped In Pak, Converted To Islam, Says Family

The Hindu girl's family in Pakistan has alleged that she was forcefully converted to Islam.

A Hindu girl has been kidnapped from Pakistan's south-eastern province of Sindh allegedly by Muslim men and her family has alleged that she was forcefully converted to Islam.

The incident is reported a month after Namrita, a first-year medical student in northern Sindh, was found lying on a charpoy (cot) with a piece of cloth tied to her neck and her room locked from inside.

The police and authorities had tried to downplay the incident by saying that she committed suicide. However, her family said that she was murdered.

Ms Namrita's brother, Vishal, a medical consultant, said the preliminary check-up showed that she was murdered.

The mystery around her murder has raised suspicion with people questioning if she was forcefully converted.

Every year, around 1,000 young Sindhi Hindu girls between the age of 12 and 28 are kidnapped, forcibly married and converted to Islam, a US-based Sindhi Foundation said.

In Pakistan, such incidents are regularly reported where Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men.

