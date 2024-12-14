People In China Are Paying Rs 7,000 For "Climbing Buddies". Who Are They?

A new trend is fast emerging in China. Young adults are offering their services as “climbing buddies” to accompany and assist strangers on hiking trips. The phenomenon, “pei pa” in Chinese, has gained popularity on social media platforms, with young people advertising their services as guides and companions.

For a fee ranging from 200 to 600 yuan (Rs 2,330 to Rs 6,990), these climbing buddies accompany clients on hikes for support and encouragement along the way. The trend has attracted many young women, who appreciate the safety and companionship provided by the climbing buddies.

Wendy Chen, a 25-year-old who recently hired a climbing buddy to accompany her on a five-hour trek up Mount Tai, praised the service. Starting her climb at 8 pm to catch the sunrise, Ms Chen's hired companion carried her backpack, planned the route, and even rented a coat to shield her from chilling winds at the summit. For the service, she paid 350 yuan (Rs 4,078).

She noted that the more attractive climbing buddies often charge higher rates. “Attractiveness is also part of their strength,” she told CNN.

While most clients are single young women, this is starting to change. A viral video showed a male university student carrying a three-year-old up a steep mountain while the child's mother struggled to keep up.

The climbing buddies sing, joke, and encourage clients, making the trek more enjoyable. Some even carry toddlers or help in photography, as seen in viral videos.

For many, the role of climbing buddy offers a higher income than traditional internships or entry-level jobs. Chris Zhang, a 20-year-old university student, earned over 20,000 yuan (Rs 2.3 lakh) this summer, much more than his classmates earning 2,000 yuan (Rs 23,000) per month in internships.

Others, like Chen Wudi, have taken it up as a full-time career. Since April, Mr Wudi has been earning nearly 20,000 yuan monthly, climbing Mount Tai daily – sometimes multiple times. But he admits the physical toll may limit the sustainability of the job.

Despite its popularity, the climbing buddy industry is unregulated, raising safety concerns and risks of scams, especially for single women and families with children. Still, it offers young adults a way to earn quick money during high unemployment. Chen Wudi said, “I like hiking, and it makes enough money to support my life.”