Highly Infectious New COVID Variant From China Detected In US

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A new COVID-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, has been detected in the US. The CDC identified cases in New York and several other states. Experts caution that NB.1.8.1 spreads faster but may not cause severe illness.

A new and highly contagious COVID-19 variant that triggered a sharp rise in hospitalisations across China has now been detected in the United States, including in New York City- according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The strain, identified as NB.1.8.1, was first reported in the US between late March and early April among international travellers arriving at airports in California, Washington State, Virginia, and New York. Additional cases have since emerged in Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii.

Although the number of confirmed cases in the US remains low, experts are raising concerns about the variant's rapid spread in China and parts of Asia, where it has already become the dominant strain. In Hong Kong, health officials reported a significant surge in COVID-related hospitalisations and emergency room visits over the past month, especially among the elderly, the New York Post reported.

According to reports, Hong Kong recorded 81 severe cases and 30 deaths linked to the variant in just four weeks - most involving people aged 65 and above. In mainland China, the percentage of emergency room patients testing positive for COVID has more than doubled in recent weeks, as has the number of hospitalisations.

Despite the increase, Chinese authorities have downplayed the severity of the variant, insisting it is not more dangerous than previous strains.

Health experts in the US, however, remain cautious. Dr. Amy Edwards of Case Western Reserve University told CBS News that while NB.1.8.1 does not appear to cause more severe illness, it is spreading faster than earlier variants. "What they're seeing in China, Hong Kong, and elsewhere is a sharp uptick in hospitalisations," she said.

The CDC's airport surveillance found that travellers carrying the new variant had recently visited several countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, France, Spain, Vietnam, and Taiwan - indicating possible wider global circulation.

The symptoms of the new strain are similar to those of previous variants - including cough, sore throat, fever, and fatigue. However, experts like Dr. Subhash Verma from the University of Nevada say that NB.1.8.1 appears to have a "growth advantage", making it more transmissible.

In Hong Kong, Dr. Edwin Tsui, head of the Centre for Health Protection, said the variant "should not be taken lightly", warning that it may be more capable of evading current vaccine protection. Authorities there are closely monitoring its evolution, following WHO recommendations.

The detection of the variant comes as US health agencies revise COVID-19 vaccine guidance. The CDC announced it will no longer recommend routine vaccination for healthy children and pregnant women, and booster doses will now be limited to high-risk groups, including the elderly.