Hezbollah Warns Israelis To Stay Away From Army In Residential Areas

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Friday warned Israelis to stay away from Israeli army sites in residential areas in the north of the country.

"The Israeli enemy army uses the homes" of Israelis in north Israel, and has military bases inside residential "neighbourhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre," it said in a statement in Arabic and Hebrew.

It warned Israelis "from being near these military gatherings in order to preserve their lives."

After almost a year of cross-border fire, Israel has increased its strikes on what it says are Lebanese militant group Hezbollah sites since September 23.

The escalation has killed more than 1,200 people and displaced around a million from their homes.

Hezbollah has repeatedly announced it has fired rockets at areas in northern Israel.

