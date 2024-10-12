Advertisement

Hezbollah Warns Israelis To Stay Away From Army In Residential Areas

It warned Israelis "from being near these military gatherings in order to preserve their lives."

Hezbollah has repeatedly announced it has fired rockets at areas in northern Israel.
Beirut:

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Friday warned Israelis to stay away from Israeli army sites in residential areas in the north of the country.

"The Israeli enemy army uses the homes" of Israelis in north Israel, and has military bases inside residential "neighbourhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre," it said in a statement in Arabic and Hebrew.

After almost a year of cross-border fire, Israel has increased its strikes on what it says are Lebanese militant group Hezbollah sites since September 23.

The escalation has killed more than 1,200 people and displaced around a million from their homes.

Hezbollah has repeatedly announced it has fired rockets at areas in northern Israel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Hezbollah War, Lebanon, Israel
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
