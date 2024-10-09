Advertisement

Hezbollah Threatens More Attacks If Israel Keeps Bombarding Lebanon

The Israeli enemy's intensifying strikes" mean that "Haifa and other locations will be targeted by our rockets just as much as Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and other" locations, the group said.

Hezbollah Threatens More Attacks If Israel Keeps Bombarding Lebanon
Beirut:

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group warned on Tuesday that it would intensify attacks on Israel, including the northern port city of Haifa, if it continues to strike Lebanon.

"The Israeli enemy's intensifying strikes" mean that "Haifa and other locations will be targeted by our rockets just as much as Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and other" locations, the group said. The Israeli army earlier reported that 85 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, including Haifa.

