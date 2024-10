Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack Saturday on a military base in north Israel's Haifa, hours after claiming an attack on another base south of the city.

Hezbollah fighters at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) launched "an air attack with a group of explosives-laden drones on an air defence base" in Haifa, a statement from the Iran-backed group said.



