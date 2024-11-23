Hezbollah Leader, Linked To 2007 US Soldiers' Deaths, Killed In Israeli Airstrike: Report

An Israeli airstrike in Syria has reportedly killed senior Hezbollah commander Ali Mussa Daqduq, who's linked to one of the most daring attacks on American forces during the Iraq War, according to a senior US defence official, reported NBC News.

Daqduq, known for his role in orchestrating a planned raid in 2007 that resulted in the deaths of five US soldiers, was a high-value target for his alleged involvement with Iran's Quds Force. Details surrounding the strike remain scarce, with the exact timing and location undisclosed. It is also unclear whether Daqduq was specifically targeted in the operation. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the matter, and the Pentagon has refrained from making an official statement, according to the NBC News report.

Daqduq's role in the 2007 Karbala attack

Daqduq's notoriety stems from his role in the January 2007 attack on a US-Iraqi military compound in Karbala. Militants posing as American military personnel, complete with US uniforms, weapons and English-speaking members, infiltrated the facility. They passed through multiple checkpoints before launching their assault.

Using grenades and explosives, the attackers breached the building, killing one US soldier with a grenade. They captured four others before fleeing in SUVs. US attack helicopters pursued the convoy, forcing the militants to abandon their vehicles and escape on foot. However, the four captured soldiers were executed during the escape.

The attack's sophistication pointed to direct support from Iran. Under interrogation, Daqduq admitted that the Quds Force, an elite unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, had provided training and intelligence for the operation.

US forces captured Daqduq in March 2007 and held him for years. But with the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq in December 2011, he was handed over to Iraqi authorities, who assured American officials that he would face prosecution. Instead, Daqduq was released within months, sparking outrage among US lawmakers and officials.

Following his release, Daqduq resumed his activities with Hezbollah, continuing to pose a significant threat in the region.