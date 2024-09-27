Advertisement

Hezbollah Drone Unit Head Killed In Airstrike: Israeli Military

"Following precise intelligence guidance from the Air Force and the Intelligence Division, fighter jets targeted and eliminated (Srur), the commander of Hezbollah's air unit, in Beirut," a military statement said

Hezbollah Drone Unit Head Killed In Airstrike: Israeli Military
Israel said its latest strike on south Beirut killed the head of Hezbollah's drone unit
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said Thursday its latest strike on south Beirut killed Mohammed Srur, the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, who a source close to the group had earlier said was the target.

"Following precise intelligence guidance from the Air Force and the Intelligence Division, fighter jets targeted and eliminated (Srur), the commander of Hezbollah's air unit, in Beirut," a military statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel, Hezbollah, Hezbollah Drone
