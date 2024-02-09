Hezbollah Commander 'Seriously Wounded' In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

Israel army said its aircraft struck a "Hezbollah commander" in south Lebanon. (Representational))

The Israeli military told AFP on Thursday that its aircraft struck a "Hezbollah commander" in south Lebanon, claiming he was involved in cross-border rocket attacks.

The confirmation came after a Lebanese security source said earlier that a military official of the Iran-backed group was "seriously wounded" in an Israeli air strike on a car in the city of Nabatiyeh.

