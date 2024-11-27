Advertisement

Hezbollah Claims Attacks On Israel After Ceasefire Deal Announcement

In separate statements, the Iran-backed Hezbollah said its fighters targeted "a gathering of Israeli enemy forces" across the border in Shtula and in Kiryat Shmona, each with "a salvo of rockets".

The ceasefire deal was announced after more than a year of hostilities. (Representational)
Beirut:

Hezbollah announced attacks on troops in north Israel late on Tuesday amid news of a ceasefire between the Lebanese group and Israel after more than a year of hostilities and two months of all-out war.

