Hezbollah Claims Attacks On Israel After Ceasefire Deal Announcement

Hezbollah announced attacks on troops in north Israel late on Tuesday amid news of a ceasefire between the Lebanese group and Israel after more than a year of hostilities and two months of all-out war.

In separate statements, the Iran-backed Hezbollah said its fighters targeted "a gathering of Israeli enemy forces" across the border in Shtula and in Kiryat Shmona, each with "a salvo of rockets".

