Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Killed In Strikes On Beirut: Israel Army

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a strike on Beirut, the Israeli military said today. A source close to Hezbollah told news agency AFP that communication with Nasrallah was lost since Friday night.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X.

Hassan Nasrallah is dead. — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) September 28, 2024

The Israeli strikes targeted dozens of Hezbollah sites in eastern and southern Lebanon following intense rocket fire by the group into northern Israel. Israeli jets bombarded Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut overnight, flattening several residential buildings.

"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 28, 2024

This wave of retaliatory strikes occurred just hours after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching rockets into northern Israel. One such attack targeted the kibbutz Kabri using Fadi-1 rockets, which Hezbollah stated was in defence of Lebanon against Israeli "barbaric" aggression.

Nasrallah, who holds immense power in Lebanon, particularly among his Shiite supporters, is widely seen as the only figure capable of waging war or brokering peace.

Nasrallah's daughter Zainab was killed in one of the airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, Israel's Channel 12 reported, however, there has been no confirmation from Hezbollah or Lebanese media.

Air raid sirens were heard across northern Israel, signalling an imminent threat from rockets launched across the Lebanese border. According to Israeli military reports, two surface-to-surface missiles were fired from Lebanon, one falling in an open area, while the other was intercepted.

Lebanon's health ministry ordered the evacuation of hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs, bracing for further escalation. The ministry urged unaffected hospitals to stop admitting non-emergency patients to make room for those being relocated from the conflict-hit areas.