Hezbollah Announces 'New Phase' Of War, Israel Issues 'Hit Anyone' Warning

Hezbollah's deputy chief, Naim Qassem, issued a defiant message that the group has entered "a new phase" in its confrontation with Israel. Qassem made his remarks following Israeli strikes on northern Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah strongholds, resulting in widespread damage and numerous casualties.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated Israel's commitment to ensuring the security of its northern residents, stating, "Military actions will continue until we reach a point where we may ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes." As both sides harden their stances, Army Chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi vowed that Israel would "hit anyone who threatens" its citizens.

The United States, Israel's biggest ally, has urged restraint. President Joe Biden emphasised that military escalation is not in Israel's "best interest" and that the US is working tirelessly to prevent a broader conflict. "We're going to do everything we can to keep a wider war from breaking out," Biden said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed similar concerns, warning of the risk of Lebanon becoming "another Gaza" amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Over the weekend, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets that reached Kiryat Bialik near Haifa, Israel's largest northern city, damaging infrastructure and igniting fears of further escalation. In retaliation, Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including an airbase and military production facilities. The exchange of fire led Israel's civil defence agency to order schools in the north to shut down.

Lebanon's health ministry reported that three people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern areas, while Hezbollah confirmed that two of its fighters were killed. The Israeli army reported that over 150 rockets, missiles, and drones were fired into its territory overnight from Lebanon.

Israel's recent airstrikes, including an attack on the densely populated Dahiyeh neighbourhood in Beirut, killed Ibrahim Aqil, head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.

Hezbollah has signalled that it will not be deterred, with Qassem stating that the group is prepared to face "all military possibilities." This comes as Israel continues to target Hezbollah's military infrastructure, attempting to prevent the group from expanding its influence along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Despite mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, the conflict shows no sign of abating. Attempts to secure a ceasefire and facilitate hostage release have stalled, with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty indicating that the situation between Israel and Hezbollah is negatively affecting efforts to stabilize Gaza.