'He's Playful, Pure': Tibetan Leader Defends Dalai Lama Amid Row

The Tibetan government-in-exile has defended the Dalai Lama after outrage over a video showing the spiritual leader kissing a child on his lips and asking him to "suck my tongue".

The Dalai Lama, revered by Tibetans as a "living god", had apologised to the minor boy and his family after a row erupted over the video. His team had said the 87-year-old spiritual leader "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way."

Lobsang Sangay, the first president of the Central Tibetan Administration, on Wednesday said the Dalai Lama is a playful person, but acknowledged his actions were seen as "politically incorrect" from non-Tibetan perspectives.

He also questioned the timing of the outrage, stating the incident occurred on February 28. "Why is it going viral now - after five weeks?"

"People should understand, if you've watched the video with the boy, Tibetans will say the boy is so lucky he got a hug from his Holiness, and also got a kiss. But from western and other perspectives, I understand it was politically incorrect," said Mr Sangay.

He referred to the apology issued by the spiritual leader's office and said, "that should be the end of the story. People should move forward".

He also said the Dalai Lama plays with people even at formal meetings and shared multiple such instances.

The Dalai Lama, on his visit to the White House, had told then President Barack Obama he had big ears and played them, Mr Sangay recalled.

"He's pure and has no ill intentions," he said.