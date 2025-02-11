Here's Why Apple Has Urged Millions To Update Their iPhones Immediately

Apple has urged millions of its users to update their devices after serious security vulnerabilities were reported in iPhones and iPads. The California-based company released emergency security updates on Monday (Feb 10), revealing that it had been targeted by "extremely sophisticated" attacks.

The tech giant rolled out the update after Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto's Munk School first exposed the vulnerability.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals," the iPhone maker said.

Apple does not disclose or confirm security issues until an investigation has taken place. However, according to a report in Forbes, the iOS 18.3.1 update fixes a flaw in Accessibility where a physical attack may disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device.

Notably, Apple's Restricted Mode is a security feature added almost seven years ago in iOS 11.4.1 and included in all later versions of iOS. It prevents locked devices from leaking data to any accessories connected to the USB-C or Lightning port.

However, a physical attack may disable the USB Restricted Mode on a locked device. Hacker tools such as Grayshift's GreyKey can be used to gain access. Notably, Grayshift is run by US intelligence agency contractors and an ex-Apple security engineer.

Update available for:

iPhone XS and later

iPad Pro 13-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later

iPad Air 3rd generation and later

iPad 7th generation and later

iPad mini 5th generation and later

Also Read |Here's Why FBI Is WarningKanye West Selling Hakenkreuz T-Shirts After Calling Himself A "Nazi"

FBI issues warning

Apple issuing a warning to its users comes in the backdrop of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) cautioning both iPhone and Android users to delete any text that remotely appears like a new scam that has impacted users. As per the federal agency, the scam "may be moving from state-to-state" and if it wasn't already in the city where you live, chances were high that it might be around soon.

The modus operandi of the scammers is simple. The victim first receives an innocuous-looking text from a toll agency, stating that they owed some money for unpaid tolls which needed to be paid immediately. Upon clicking on the said payment link, the victim is taken to a page that prompts them to type in their bank account or credit card account information, which is then misused by the hackers.