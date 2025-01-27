'Help' Sign On Google Maps Near Los Angeles Shipping Yard Sparks Conspiracy Theories

A chilling message of distress has emerged from the ashes of the recent wildfires in a Los Angeles region near a shipping port. Social media users have been captivated by the words "help" and "traffico," eerily visible in the scorched earth on Google Earth's satellite imagery, serving as a poignant reminder of the devastation wrought by the fires.

The words "LAPD," "Federal," and "Traffico" can be seen written amid the debris in images circulating online.

Officials have not yet commented on the images, but several theories have emerged on X. While some believe it could be a prank by children, others suggest it might be a desperate cry for help from someone affected by the wildfires. One user speculated it could even be linked to human trafficking, with the victim using the message to seek assistance.

"This disturbing message was spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California, with the words 'Help' and 'Traffico' written in the debris, surrounded by shipping containers. It has been confirmed that the adjacent lot is a shipping yard, raising fears that this might be tied to human trafficking or something worse," a user wrote on X, sharing visuals of the location near North Mission Road in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County crews have spent the past week removing vegetation, reinforcing roads, and stabilizing slopes in areas devastated by the Palisades and Eaton fires. These wildfires, fueled by powerful winds on January 7, reduced entire neighbourhoods to ash.

The Palisades Fire, the largest of the blazes, destroyed thousands of homes and claimed at least 11 lives. As of Sunday, it was 90% contained. The Eaton Fire, which broke out near Altadena and killed at least 16 people, was 98% contained.