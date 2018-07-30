Pilot 'Steered Helicopter From Crowds' Before Beijing Crash, 4 Injured

No one on the ground was injured, Beijing police said on Chinese social network Weibo. Four people onboard suffered minor injuries.

A civilian helicopter crashed into a parking lot in Beijing (Representational)

Beijing: 

A civilian helicopter crashed into a parking lot in the Chinese capital on Monday after the pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from crowded areas, the state-run Beijing Youth Daily said.

Bell Helicopter told Reuters the helicopter was a Bell 429 aircraft owned by Reignwood Star Aviation, adding it was investigating the cause of the crash.

A Reignwood representative told Reuters the Civil Aviation Administration of China was also investigating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

