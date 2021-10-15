'Hearts Full Of Shock,' Says UK PM Boris Johnson After MP's Murder

I think all our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at loss of Sir David Amess MP: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed heartfelt shock after Conservative colleague David Amess was stabbed to death, lauding him as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".

"I think all our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery, in a church, after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom," Johnson told reporters.

